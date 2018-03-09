Zevi’s architects. History and counter-history of italian architecture 1944-2000

Gallery 2
curated by Pippo Ciorra, Jean-Louis Cohen
On the occasion of his birth, MAXXI is devoting an exhibition produced in collaboration with the Fondazione Bruno Zevi to the great historian, lecturer, critic, politician and designer and to the modern and contemporary Italian architecture he supported and promoted through his work.
Through drawings, models and other visual materials, the exhibition intends to clarify the fundamental role played by Zevi in the Italian post-war architectural debate, highlighting the importance of the relationship between architecture and active politics.
Maurizio Sacripanti, Luigi Pellegrin, Franco Albini, Giovanni Michelucci, Mario Ridolfi and Carlo Mollino are just a few of the 35 featured architects whose designs, published and supported by Zevi, accompanied his career in over 50 years of critical, militant activity.
The exhibition represents both a new overview of Italian architecture from the post-war years through to the end of the 20th century and an opportunity to spotlight Zevi’s extensive criticism and writing, his political and social passion and his presence in the civic history of the country.
© Foto Elisabetta Catalano