Zevi’s architects. History and counter-history of italian architecture 1944-2000

    • What's on today

    Exhibitions
    permanent exhibition

    MAXXI Collection. The Place to Be

    The new presentation of the collection begins in the museum piazza and proceeds without interruptions on the ground floor.

    Exhibitions
    15.11.2017 - 20.05.2018

    Home Beirut. Sounding the Neighbors

    A new chapter of the series of “Interactions across the Mediterranean” dedicated to the relationship between Europe and the Middle East.

    Exhibitions
    02.12.2017 - 06.05.2018

    Gravity. Imaging the Universe after Einstein

    Space-time, crises, confines: an exploration via mutually dependent and interconnected key concepts

    Exhibitions
    16.02.2018 - 30.05.2018

    Blackout. Allora & Calzadilla

    The contradictions of the globalized world between limits and disintegration

    Exhibitions
    16.03.2018 - 09.05.2018

    The 55 days of Aldo Moro

    On the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the Via Fani massacre, MAXXI is commemorating Aldo Moro through the gaze of three artists and a series of events.

    Exhibitions
    16.03.2018 - 20.05.2018

    FOCUS Miltos Manetas. Internet Paintings

    The relationship between computers, videogames and human beings through the representations and aesthetics of the information society.

    Exhibitions
    16.02.2018 - 29.04.2018

    artapes. Blackout. Allora & Calzadilla

    On the occasion of the exhibition Blackout a screening programme to presente of all videos made by Jennifer Allora e Guillermo Calzadilla

    Exhibitions
    16.03.2018 - 06.05.2018

    Disegno Ergo Progetto. Ideas and shapes around architecture

    The architectural drawing as a mental and spatial process before it is actually architectonic.

    Exhibitions
    16.03.2018 - 28.10.2018

    When sound becomes form

    The story of the Italian sound avant-garde through photographs, films, videos, historical posters, original LPs and audio contributions.

    Exhibitions
    07.03.2018 - 08.07.2018

    THE INDEPENDENT. MoRE museum of refused and unrealised art...

    The project of a digital museum that collects, stores and exhibits unrealized projects by the artists on-line.

    Upcoming

    Events / 26.04.2018

    La politica delle idee. Jean-Louis Cohen, Pippo Ciorra e Massimo Teodori

    Tre incontri affidati alle parole di studiosi e docenti internazionali pensati per raccontare il pensiero critico e il ruolo svolto dal grande progettista italiano.

    Events / 26.04.2018

    The ‘80s. The colours of songwriters

    Five events to recount 50 years of Italian songwriting and its connections with the world of Art.

    Events / 27.04.2018

    Laurent Grasso and Semir Zeki

    The world of art and the science of visual perception seem to be only distant relatives…

    Events / 28.04.2018

    Petrolio, mon amour!

    Three events reflecting on some of the environmental emergencies of the contemporary world on the occasion of the exhibition "Blackout. Allora&Calzadilla".

    Education / 29.04.2018

    Travelling through the cosmos

    A day’s activity for all the family to have fun while learning together about art and science

    Adults
    € 12

    Concessions
    € 8

    for all those under 30 years of age; for groups of at least 15 people and affiliated groups; accredited journalists with a valid press pass; FAI – Fondo Ambiente Italiano members; holders of Bibliocard – Biblioteche di Roma; holders of entrance tickets for the Museo Ebraico of Rome; Enel employees and a companion, on presentation of the corporate card and a valid identity document; Consiglio Nazionale degli Architetti members; holders of Pro Loco membership card.

    Family Concessions
    € 8

    for all members of families composed of two adults and at least one child (free for under-14s).

    Concessions
    € 4

    for students (over 14 years old) in class groups (secoind level secondary schools) purchasing educational activities.

    48 hours
    € 15

    valid for two entrances on two consecutive days.

    Free

    under 14 years old, disabled visitors requiring accompaniment, companions of disabled visitors, MiBACT employees, Lazio Region tour guides and couriers, 1 teacher for every 10 students, ICOM members, AMACI members, accredited journalists, MAXXI membership card holders; from Tuesday to Friday, free admittance for academics and university researchers in Art and Architecture;on your BirthdayFree admittance to the Permanent Collection (Level 0) from Tuesday to Friday and every first Sunday of the month. Click here for more information

    Art collections

    The collections of the MAXXI art present themselves as a strong nucleus that witnesses the national and international artistic production

    Architecture collections

    The MAXXI Architettura collections comprise all those artefacts and documents that, in various ways, represent the material and conceptual complexity of architecture.

    Architecture Archives Centre

    The Centro Archivi curates and manages the MAXXI's architecture collections and provides the possibility, inside the Sala Studio, to directly consult the documents and database of its twentieth and twenty-first century collections.

    Biographies

    Virtual tour with Google Street View

    25 April 2018 - 16 September 2018

    Zevi’s architects. History and counter-history of italian architecture 1944-2000

    Gallery 2
    curated by Pippo Ciorra, Jean-Louis Cohen

    No to the architecture of repression, classicist baroque dialectal.
    Yes to the architecture of freedom, dangerous anti-idolatrist creative
    Bruno Zevi

    On the occasion of his birth, MAXXI is devoting an exhibition produced in collaboration with the Fondazione Bruno Zevi to the great historian, lecturer, critic, politician and designer and to the modern and contemporary Italian architecture he supported and promoted through his work.

    Through drawings, models and other visual materials, the exhibition intends to clarify the fundamental role played by Zevi in the Italian post-war architectural debate, highlighting the importance of the relationship between architecture and active politics.

    Maurizio Sacripanti, Luigi Pellegrin, Franco Albini, Giovanni Michelucci, Mario Ridolfi and Carlo Mollino are just a few of the 35 featured architects whose designs, published and supported by Zevi, accompanied his career in over 50 years of critical, militant activity.

    The exhibition represents both a new overview of Italian architecture from the post-war years through to the end of the 20th century and an opportunity to spotlight Zevi’s extensive criticism and writing, his political and social passion and his presence in the civic history of the country.

    © Foto Elisabetta Catalano


    Opening hours & tickets

    opening hours

    Tuesday to Friday 11.00 - 19.00 Saturday 11.00 - 22.00 Sunday 11.00 - 19.00 Closed Mondays, December 25, May 1 The ticket office is open until 1 hour before museum closing Opening hours & tickets
    Related Events

    26 April 2018
    Cento anni di Bruno Zevi. La politica delle idee. Jean-Louis Cohen, Pippo Ciorra e Massimo Teodori

    Tre incontri affidati alle parole di studiosi e docenti internazionali pensati per raccontare il pensiero critico e il ruolo svolto dal grande progettista italiano.

